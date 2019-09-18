Laughton and District Agricultural Society’s 2019 ploughing match in pictures

Laughton and District Agricultural Society held its 89th ploughing match today (Wednesday, September 18) at Place Farm, in Firle.

The society for the Lewes area was expecting 52 ploughing entrants and three pairs of working horses to take part in the event, with 23 trade stands due on site and the education section to host 90 children from Brighton’s St Martin’s C of E Primary and Nursery School.

