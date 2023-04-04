Edit Account-Sign Out
Lavant's Coronation duck race makes a royal splash

Lavant’s Coronation Duck Race went off with a royal splash on Saturday March 25.

By Jenny QuestContributor
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:32 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 09:34 BST
Duck Race StartDuck Race Start
Duck Race Start

A crowd gathered at Pot Nore bridge with representatives from the charities involved, which were Friends of Lavant Primary, Langstone Sailability, St Anthony's School, and the Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour.As the countdown reached 2pm Joe launched King Charles duck followed closely by the next 400.

They made their way downstream, some racing with the current, some dilly dallying around and others waiting in the sidelines of the river bank.

The awaiting crowds at The Playground cheered their arrival, keen to discover if they had the winning duck. The winner finished in 25 minutes whilst the tail enders took an hour and a quarter!

Guiding ducks Guiding ducks
Guiding ducks

The Friends of Lavant Primary School provided some very welcome refreshments whilst Langstone Sailability offered table skittles and souvenirs.

Many thanks to all who bought ducks supporting the event.

Duck Race Finish Duck Race Finish
Duck Race Finish
