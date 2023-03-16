Edit Account-Sign Out
'Leader of Chichester District council - Midhurst hotel blaze is 'terrible ordeal'

The leader of Chichester District Council has spoken out after a fire ripped through the 400-year-old Angel Inn in Midhurst, calling it a ‘terrible ordeal’.

By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:06 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:08 GMT

More than 30 people were evacuated from the former coaching coaching inn and the fire broke out at about 1am. Teams from West Sussex Fire and Rescue, including fourteen engines, have worked tirelessly through the night to get the flames under control.

Chichester Disctrict Council leader Eileen Lintill, has expressed remorse for the tragedy and warned residents to keep their doors and windows closed: “Earlier this morning (1.08am on 16 March) there was a significant fire at a hotel in North Street, Midhurst. All occupants were safely evacuated by West Sussex Fire and Rescue, and they are now being cared for within our rest centre,” she said.

"This must have been a terrible ordeal for those affected and our thoughts are with them. Our staff are currently doing everything they can to support them.Local residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows closed, due to the smoke that is still in the area. At the time of publishing this statement, North Street is closed and so people are being advised to avoid this area and find alternative routes. I would like to thank the fire crews for their exceptional work in safely evacuating the residents from the building, and our staff who quickly organised the rest centre for those who are affected.”

