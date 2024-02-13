Leading apprenticeship provider opens new training centre in Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
JTL has chosen Highfield Industrial Estate in Hampden Park as the spot for its 13th centre which will provide electrical apprenticeship training to help meet the growing demand for these skills in the local area.
The expansion aligns with JTL's commitment to meet the evolving needs of the electrical industry and facilitate the development of skilled professionals across England and Wales.
The opening event took place last Thursday (February 8), during National Apprenticeship Week, and was attended by Eastbourne’s mayor Councillor Candy Vaughan.
Cllr Vaughan said: “It was a privilege to be invited to the opening of JTL’s training centre in Eastbourne. I am thoroughly looking forward to the wide range of opportunities that this will bring to our local community and the positive impact it will have on upskilling both individuals and Eastbourne businesses.”
During the opening event, Clrr Vaughan was accompanied by JTL’s chief executive, Chris Claydon, to explore the modern facilities of the new training hub and to meet the wider team, along with some JTL apprentices.
Mr Claydon added: “Our Eastbourne centre represents a crucial step forward in our mission to bridge the existing skills gap and support the growth of the building services engineering industry through our training.
“National Apprenticeship Week has provided a very fitting backdrop for us to unveil our latest training centre and serves as an important platform to champion the positive influence that apprenticeship qualifications have.”
For more information about JTL, visit: www.jtltraining.com.