Leading apprenticeship provider opens new training centre in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

JTL has chosen Highfield Industrial Estate in Hampden Park as the spot for its 13th centre which will provide electrical apprenticeship training to help meet the growing demand for these skills in the local area.

The expansion aligns with JTL's commitment to meet the evolving needs of the electrical industry and facilitate the development of skilled professionals across England and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening event took place last Thursday (February 8), during National Apprenticeship Week, and was attended by Eastbourne’s mayor Councillor Candy Vaughan.

A leading apprenticeship provider has opened a new training centre in Eastbourne. Mayor Candy Vaughan pictured at the new centre. Photo: Peter Cripps

Cllr Vaughan said: “It was a privilege to be invited to the opening of JTL’s training centre in Eastbourne. I am thoroughly looking forward to the wide range of opportunities that this will bring to our local community and the positive impact it will have on upskilling both individuals and Eastbourne businesses.”

During the opening event, Clrr Vaughan was accompanied by JTL’s chief executive, Chris Claydon, to explore the modern facilities of the new training hub and to meet the wider team, along with some JTL apprentices.

Mr Claydon added: “Our Eastbourne centre represents a crucial step forward in our mission to bridge the existing skills gap and support the growth of the building services engineering industry through our training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“National Apprenticeship Week has provided a very fitting backdrop for us to unveil our latest training centre and serves as an important platform to champion the positive influence that apprenticeship qualifications have.”