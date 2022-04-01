Leading businesses turn to university for next generation of graduates

Life after university was the focus of a networking event in Chichester which was attended by leading businesses in search of the next generation of skilled graduates. SUS-220104-164804001

Brands from across the UK met with students from the University of Chichester to discuss their future prospects and new openings in the post-pandemic job market.

The event was the first of its kind at the institution where students could network directly with business owners and recruiters to build their professional contacts.

Co-organiser Jamel McFarlane, the University Students’ Union vice president, said: “Those attending the event opened a dialogue with organisations in the charity, healthcare, sports, and enterprise sectors, who advised on improving chances of employment after graduating.

“There is great value in gaining a degree from Chichester, which provides graduates with skills that will be valuable throughout their lives, as the number of jobs requiring graduate-level skills continues to increase.”

The latest government figures show more than 89 per cent of students at Chichester find employment or are undertaking further study just six months after graduating.

Graduate salaries are nearly £10,000 a year higher than for non-graduates, according to job advisers Prospectus.

University careers and employability Manager Federica Bocciarelli said: “Employability is at the very heart of what we do. Our students leave Chichester not only with high-level qualifications but the experience and contacts to hit the ground running in the workplace.”

Businesses at the networking event included small and medium enterprises from across Sussex, as well as national brands including Goodwood, John Lewis and Partners, and Enterprise rent a car.

Third-year maths student Lucy Ubsdell-Yates said: “It opened my eyes to new potential jobs and there were companies that I’d never have thought about working for but are now on my list of places to look at.”