There will be Space Art by David Hardy, as well as telescopes and solar scopes. If clear they will be showing members of the public, views of sunspots using their Hydrogen Alpha telescopes.There will be society information and free star charts and moon maps and you can meet East Sussex Astronomical Society chairman Astro Andy in his space suit.Come and see a piece of Mars, an iron meteorite, which is 4.6 billion years old. There will also be a small table top planetarium plus lots more to see.