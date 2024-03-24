Led Zeppelin legend makes impromptu visit to Sussex book shop
Robert popped into the independent book shop Hare and Hawthorn in George Street, with the shop sharing a picture of its ‘VIP customer’ on social media.
The shop’s owner said: He snapped up the last copy of the new John Cooper Clarke poetry book along with a few other things.”
Hastings is no stranger to rock stars. Who singer Roger Daltrey can often be seen around and cites La Bella Vista Italian restaurant in the town as one of his favourite eateries.
The town has a blue plaque to X Ray Spex front-woman Poly Styrene and the singer-song writer John Martyn once lived in the town, taking inspiration from the landscape and local fishing fleet for a numer of his songs.