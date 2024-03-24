Robert Plant outside Hastings bookshop Hare and Hawthorn

Robert popped into the independent book shop Hare and Hawthorn in George Street, with the shop sharing a picture of its ‘VIP customer’ on social media.

The shop’s owner said: He snapped up the last copy of the new John Cooper Clarke poetry book along with a few other things.”

Hastings is no stranger to rock stars. Who singer Roger Daltrey can often be seen around and cites La Bella Vista Italian restaurant in the town as one of his favourite eateries.