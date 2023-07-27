NationalWorldTV
Led Zeppelin tribute band to play Hastings Pier

Acclaimed Led Zeppelin tribute band Letz Zep will play a live open air gig on Hastings Pier on Friday July 28.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:11 BST
Led Zeppelin tribute band Letz Zep are set to play Hastings Pier

The band have an international reputation and have played every continent across the globe, save for Antarctica. They have been praised by both Robert Plant and Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin. Jimmy Page said of them “'You have captured the spirit of Led Zeppelin concerts.”

Expect hits such as Whole Lotta Love, Kashmir, The Immigrant Song and Stairway to Heaven. Letz Zep currently have eight live albums and 2 DVDs available, distributed via Sony Music to over one million listeners worldwide. There are also two books on the band available worldwide on Amazon.

They play the pier as part of a series of live summer tribute bands being staged by Piertown Hastings. Tickets are £10 plus booking fee and available from the Piertown Hastings website or via the Hasting Pier Facebook page.

