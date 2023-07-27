Led Zeppelin tribute band Letz Zep are set to play Hastings Pier

The band have an international reputation and have played every continent across the globe, save for Antarctica. They have been praised by both Robert Plant and Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin. Jimmy Page said of them “'You have captured the spirit of Led Zeppelin concerts.”

Expect hits such as Whole Lotta Love, Kashmir, The Immigrant Song and Stairway to Heaven. Letz Zep currently have eight live albums and 2 DVDs available, distributed via Sony Music to over one million listeners worldwide. There are also two books on the band available worldwide on Amazon.

