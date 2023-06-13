A legal bid against the Home Office’s proposals to build a centre to house up to 1,200 asylum seekers in East Sussex has been launched by a council.

Rother District Council (RDC) said it has asked the Court of Appeal to consider the plans for Northeye, a former prison and training centre in Bexhill, alongside an appeal made by Braintree District Council.

The authority in Essex is taking legal action over similar plans for an asylum centre at Wethersfield Airfield.

A spokesperson for RDC said: “Rother District Council is pleased to confirm that its application to intervene in an appeal by Braintree District Council was successful on Friday, June 9.

“Braintree is appealing to the Court of Appeal over a plan for an asylum centre at Wethersfield Airfield. Braintree’s appeal relates to an injunction against the Home Office over this proposal. The Court of Appeal dealt with the appeal at a hearing on Monday, June 12.

“Rother’s application means the court, when dealing with the Braintree case, will now also take into account the proposal for an asylum centre at Northeye in Bexhill in its decision.”

Cllr Doug Oliver, leader of RDC, said: “It’s good news that we’ve been successful with our intervention in the Braintree case. The court will now have information relating to the Northeye site when considering the legal arguments in the Braintree case.

"The outcome of the Braintree case is important as it will impact on the Home Office’s approach to planning requirements in relation to the Northeye site. We now await the decision of the court with interest.”

Last Wednesday (June 7) Bexhill Town Council voted in favour of opposing the Government’s plans to house asylum seekers in Northeye.

After holding a public meeting at Bexhill College, which more than 300 people attended, the town council said it has been collating residents’ responses to the proposals and is demanding answers from the Home Office.

Bexhill mayor, Cllr Lynn Brailsford said: “Our main aim is to listen to our residents, and overwhelmingly the town is extremely worried about the former military site being used to house asylum seekers. The location and facilities are just not suitable.

"We are waiting for a response from the Home Office and a meeting with our local MP to discuss residents’ views.”

On Saturday (June 10) angry residents took part in a third protest to demonstrate against the Northeye plans.

The event, organised by No to Northeye, saw people march through Bexhill holding placards.

The Home Office said the first 800 people are expected to move into the centre by September.

Nigel Jacklin, ward councillor for Bexhill St Marks and founder of the No to Northeye campaign, said: “Saturday’s event was the third peaceful event organised by the No to Northeye campaign group and the sixth time residents have gathered in the 10 weeks since the Home Office announced plans to use the Northeye site as an asylum seeker accommodation centre.

"With widespread opposition to the camp, residents are still on tenterhooks. The Home Office have not announced a final decision on use of the site, with the sale of the land being subject to a toxicology report.”

Northeye is one of several sites to be chosen in the UK by the Government.

A Homes Office spokesperson said: “We expect there to be c.800 people in phase one of the site opening by September 2023. We plan to accommodate c.1,200 people by December 2023.

"The Home Office would work with our future service provider to ensure the site is operationally viable and minimises any impact on the wider community.”

1 . northeye aerial shot, bexhill.jpg An aerial view of the Northeye site. Picture from Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

2 . northeye protest june 10 1 (1).jpg Protestors in Bexhill at the No to Northeye demonstration on June 10. Picture by Keep it Reel Media Photo: Keep it Reel Media

3 . northeye protest june 10 1 (2).jpg Protestors in Bexhill at the No to Northeye demonstration on June 10. Picture by Keep it Reel Media Photo: Keep it Reel Media

4 . Northeye site in Bexhill Northeye site in Bexhill Photo: staff