Legendary Who frontman Roger Daltrey sends surprise gift to Sussex pub landlady
The musician, who runs fishing lakes and a brewery at Burwash in East Sussex, sent a signed can of his latest brew to Jodie Munday, landlady of The King’s Arms in Horsham.
And the unusual autograph has now got pride of place on Jodie’s pub ‘memory shelf.’ “That can is never getting opened,” she said. “That one is staying sealed and untouched. Our customers are loving seeing it.
"It’s not every day Roger Daltrey sends one of his very own beers, from his very own brewery, to the landlady, now is it?”
As well as being a publican, Jodie is a renowned singer-songwriter. “As a musician, it’s incredible that we have both ended up in the same industry – with the same music and beer. Roger is one of those musicians who has always been close to me in the music industry. Who isn’t a Who fan?”
Jodie has been running The King’s Arms in Horsham for the past two years. “I’m just getting back into solo gigs – I’ve been inspired by the live music we have here in the pub every Friday night.”
And meanwhile, she’s also planning a trip to Roger’s Lakedown Brewery Company. “Being a free house, we like to keep all our beers Sussex based. We like to see where it’s made and meet the team behind the beer. When we’re educated about it, it’s nice to pass it on to our customers.”
Lakedown Brewery describes itself as a “family farm and fishing lakes, and the inspiration behind our new brewery. Life is generally pretty hectic for us lot, but as 2020 forced a bit of a slower pace, we got together and decided to turn our long-time dream of beer, bars and good times into a reality, right here in East Sussex.”
Meanwhile, Jodie’s special beer ‘Ace Face’ beer can is being kept on display alongside another legendary present – her Blankety Blank cheque book and pen which she received after appearing on the BBC TV show alongside host Bradley Walsh earlier this year.