The clever creation, depicting a business's sewer fatberg, was first uploaded to the Lego ideas online portal in June 2023 by the company’s Network Protection and Enforcement Team - and has since received more than 8,000 votes.

If it can reach its 10,000 target, it will be reviewed by Lego’s master builders, and potentially become an actual commercial set.

Southern Water is asking the public to add their votes to the project, by clicking on the link and helping them reach the target.

Stephen Williams, network protection enforcement manager at Southern Water said: “As a lover of Lego myself, I saw a similar Lego model online and approached the designer and went from there.

“The model, if it goes live, will be a fantastic education tool for use in schools to help children understand the importance of disposing of fat, oil, grease and other unflushable items, in the right way; and for demonstrable use at meetings, conferences, and outreach workshops”

Southern Water became the first company to employ a dedicated Network Protection team to stop FOG getting into the sewers and network. Fat, oils and greases (FOG) are responsible for millions of pounds worth of damage each year.

The Network Protection team is formed of five former police officers, and they investigate pipe blockages, sometimes using cameras in the network. The team have helped reduce the number of blockages by finding repeat offenders.