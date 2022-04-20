Leonardslee Gardens easter trail. Pic S Robards SR2204111 SUS-221104-170437001

Leonardslee Easter trail: In pictures

A Lower Beeding gardens’ popular Easter trail booked up quickly over the Easter holidays.

By Megan O’Neill
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 12:02 pm

The Leonardslee Easter Trail started on Saturday, April 9 and ends on Sunday, April 24.

The adventure takes visitors around the beautiful spring garens

Visitors can explore the grounds to find clues to earn a prize.

The trail is £2.50 per child to participate.

Leonardslee members get 10 per cent off and garden entry is required for non-members.

Pre-booking is required to guarantee a chocolaty Easter surprise.

For more information visit www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/all-events/easter-trail-2022

Leonardslee Gardens easter trail. Pic S Robards SR2204111 SUS-221104-170502001

Leonardslee Gardens easter trail. Pic S Robards SR2204111 SUS-221104-170401001

Leonardslee Gardens easter trail. Pic S Robards SR2204111 SUS-221104-170212001

Leonardslee Gardens easter trail. Pic S Robards SR2204111 SUS-221104-170332001

