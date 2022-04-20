Leonardslee Easter trail: In pictures

The Leonardslee Easter Trail started on Saturday, April 9 and ends on Sunday, April 24.
The adventure takes visitors around the beautiful spring garens
Visitors can explore the grounds to find clues to earn a prize.
The trail is £2.50 per child to participate.
Leonardslee members get 10 per cent off and garden entry is required for non-members.
Pre-booking is required to guarantee a chocolaty Easter surprise.
For more information visit www.leonardsleegardens.co.uk/all-events/easter-trail-2022
