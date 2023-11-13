Lest we Forget: care home's mural to remember the fallen

At Sycamore Grove Care Home we have made a wonderful mural to remember the men fallen for our freedom. We felt the need to create the mural to remember the people we lost in this time of reminiscence.

Painting the poppies

The home have been painting poppies and some have been writing poems. Our display was made by the home as part of our life enrichment programme. We individually painted the Remembrance poppies to adorn the boarder of the beautifully written poem written by our very own Ron Jolley.

Everyone in the home and even passers by have contributed but this really was a whole home effort. The individually painted poppy's were painted in the traditional Red, we also painted purple poppy's which are in memory of fallen service animals which passed during war time.