Let’s hear it for the Audiology team, winners of Brighton hospital's Star of the Month

The Brighton team who work across the hospital site delivering care to adults and children, were named resilient and hard working by the Head of Audiology, Manuel Loureiro who nominated the team for this award.

He said: “It’s been an intense period of continuous, significant changes – including two location moves, a major database upgrade and significant recruitment periods – with little time to get accustomed to a change before the next came into play. Despite it all, we have managed to improve our performance and reduce our waiting lists. The team spirits are high, and the team is as united as it’s ever been.”

“The last five months wouldn’t have been possible without a strong sense of team; it’s been an extremely stressful and challenging period for our staff, who rallied up and worked together towards improvement with a strong belief in better care for our patients.”

This award acknowledges the effort the Audiology team went through whilst maintaining high quality care and reducing waiting times alongside a series of big changes.

Working together to provide exceptional care and uphold the highest standards has earnt Audiology the last Star of the Month of the year, whilst the Trust pauses to prepare for its annual Patient First STAR Awards. This team embodies UHSussex values of teamwork and professionalism, driven by the desire to put Patient First at the forefront of all they do.

Peter Lane, Hospital Director for Royal Sussex County Hospital adds: “The hardworking culture within this team is outstanding, they always put their patients first and continue to be a valued part of UHSussex family. They have undergone a lot of changes with strong professionalism and determination to improve patient care.”

“I am really pleased for the team to celebrate their successes.”

Reflecting on his team receiving the award, Manuel said: “It’s been a challenging time for the team and audiology services within the NHS, I know that they not only deserve this acknowledgement, they are hugely appreciative that their efforts have been recognised like this.”