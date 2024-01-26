Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asda's income tracker shows that in November 2023 the lowest-income households (around 5.6m) are falling £70 a week short of their essential costs, including food.

Mark Perryman, Lewes Against Food Poverty pioneer, said: “It doesn't seem unreasonable or unrealistic to expect our society to be able to guarantee everyone can afford the essentials as a minimum. Until it can, food banks are quite literally for many of these households their lifeline. With February half-term starting Monday 12 February this will heap even more pressure on those households with school-age children. Our Winter collection couldn't be more important.”

Throughout the day volunteers will be conducting no more than one hour shifts each. Collectors will provide shoppers with a list of food items that take the minimum of electricity or gas to prepare. Their request to shoppers is to add just one additional purchase from their list to their shop and donate to the stall outside the stores.

Lewes Against Food Poverty gets ready for their next collection in a winter dominated by the cost of living crisis. Credit: Roz Bassford

Mark said: “If you can't help please donate. Every pound donated will be used to fund our half-term treats appeal, we want to raise enough money to add to vital meal supplies holiday extras for children who otherwise might go without.”

The collection has run four to five times a year since 2020, with more and more community organisations, local sports teams, political parties and religious groups getting involved. Mark described the event as a “coalition against food poverty” which demonstrates the breadth of Lewes civil society.

Many people attend in the colours or uniforms of their organisation, which was started when members of the local cricket team showed up to a collection in their full sports gear, helmets and all, to help draw attention to the collection.

Ever since it has become a tradition for members to represent their organisation, such as wearing the colour of their political party, their bonfire jumpers, or their sports uniform. Mark said that this shows the strength of their coalition, with Lewes residents coming together against food poverty.

On average a collection day sees 400 volunteers and 7,000 food items collected. In the height of lockdown they also began a fundraiser, as many people were unable to regularly get to the shops but still wanted to help. On their first fundraiser they raised £3,000, which was spent in the supermarkets on a shopping list of what the food banks needed.

To register to help with collection on February 10 visit the Eventbrite page Lewes Food Banks Winter Collection. Choose to get tickets to help collect, or select an amount you would like to donate. Once registered the organisation will be in touch with a rota.

The all-day collection is distributed direct to Fitzjohns, Landport, and Malling food banks plus the Lewes Community Fridge and Ringmer Village food bank.