Lewes All Saints Centre closed for the rest of August

Lewes Town Council says this is due to essential maintenance work which coincides with several regular hirers who are taking the school summer holiday period off.

A spokesman said: “The team is looking forward to seeing everybody in September. Should you wish to make contact, we will be picking up emails and our other venues are operating as usual. We are still taking bookings for any hiring needs for the rest of the year and into 2023, please get in touch with any enquiries you might have.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

”The All Saints Centre acts as a creative hub by offering a safe place to create, explore, perform, discuss and gather.”

All Saints Centre Lewes

It is currently home to developing community and arts organisations which wish to meet, workshop, rehearse and perform.

Lewes Town Council says All Saints Centre is a hybrid venue functioning as both a village hall and a performing arts space.

At its best it supports its threefold aim through a commitment to community arts projects.