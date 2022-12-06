Lewes artist designs King's Cross sculpture to raise awareness of homelessness

A Lewes artist has designed a new hyper-real sculpture located at King’s Cross to raise awareness of homelessness in the UK.

Sophie de Oliveira Barata was commissioned by the UK’s national homeless charity Crisis to create the 4.3-metre tall structure that stands outside the famous train station.

Sophie said: “I’ve been incredibly privileged to work with Crisis to bring this sculpture to life. It’s been a fascinating process harnessing artificial intelligence to create a face that represents homelessness, a problem that all too many of us ignore and struggle to engage with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the largest sculpture I’ve ever created and I sincerely hope it makes the desired impact and stops everyone in their tracks so they have no choice but to reflect on the issue and hopefully support this wonderful charity.”

The sculpture, named Alex, stands as a visible testament to the hundreds of thousands of people sleeping on the streets, sofa surfing and living in temporary accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sculpture, named Alex, stands as a visible testament to the hundreds of thousands of people sleeping on the streets, sofa surfing and living in temporary accommodation.

Taking 10 weeks to create and sitting at 2.5 tonnes, the artwork will be surrounded by QR codes which lead visitors towards the website and opportunities to donate to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sculpture’s realistic facial features was brought to life via computer technology and using the profiles of seventeen people facing homelessness who have been supported by Crisis.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie de Oliveira Barata was commissioned by the UK’s national homeless charity Crisis to create the 4.3-metre tall structure that stands outside the famous train station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, Crisis ambassadors and stars of the hit Netflix series The Crown, unveiled the towering hyper-real sculpture yesterday (December 5).

Imelda commented: “The intention of this incredibly lifelike sculpture is simple: homelessness cannot be ignored any longer. The cost of living crisis and rising rents are exacerbating an incredibly difficult situation and Crisis’ research highlights as many as 300,000 households could be homeless next year, a shocking scenario to be faced with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crisis has always been close to my heart and today I am proud, as an ambassador, to stand shoulder to shoulder with those experiencing homelessness as we look to encourage action. As a nation we need to do better and this Christmas, we can all be part of that change. This installation stands as a testament and a rallying cry, we cannot sit idly by and watch the situation worsen.”