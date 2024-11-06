An estimated 40,000 people turned out for Lewes Bonfire 2024 with the first processions starting at around 5pm.

There were colourful and creative costumes, burning torches and a some eye-popping tableaux at the traditional town event that dates back at least 150 years.

It concluded with a brilliant fireworks display that could be heard for miles around.

Lewes Borough Bonfire Society told the Sussex Express: “Our preparations for last night’s celebrations and the event itself went extremely well. We were set up and sorted with time to spare – for us an unusual situation. The members of the society and our invited guests had a most enjoyable evening with a generally warm response from the crowds of visitors. Our firesite was very well supported. We work all year to celebrate on the 5th and for certain the last year’s hard work clearly paid off. We commend the blue light services for the excellent job they do at Lewes Bonfire celebrations, and particularaly our Bonfire Liason Officers. Now we are left with the final clearing up before with start to focus on 2025.”

Waterloo Bonfire Society said on Facebook on Wednesday, November 6: “Wow what a night! Thank you to all our members who came out in force last night. You all looked great. An extra thank you to all who helped out. Some of our jobs are not easy tasks and we really appreciate it. A lot of members out again this morning to help with the clear up.”

One of the Lewes Bonfire traditions making and burning tableaux of public figures who have caused controversy in some way. Some of the tableaux this year were of Paula Vennells, former CEO of the Post Office, and Clacton MP Nigel Farage.

There were concerns about overcrowding at the event and emergency services urged people from outside Lewes to enjoy events local to their area instead of coming to the town. Road closures were in place and rail services were suspended, with trains not calling at Lewes and surrounding stations from 5pm.

Lewes Police said the event had been ‘generally trouble free’ and thanked everyone who helped make it a success.

Police said: “The Lewes Bonfire celebrations are both unique and challenging, requiring months of planning and preparation by emergency services, local authorities, transport operators, and partner agencies who have worked closely with bonfire societies and the local community. St John Ambulance and South East Coast Ambulance paramedics treated 46 people, including three patients who were transported to hospital.”

Sussex Police confirmed that four arrests were made, saying a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knuckle duster but was then de-arrested. A police spokesperson said: “A second man aged 24 was arrested on suspicion of common assault. A third man aged 25 was also arrested on suspicion of common assault. The fourth man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.”

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: “We thank the public for their support to ensure the Lewes Bonfire celebrations were once again a spectacular event that have been enjoyed safely.”

Lewes District Council thanked the pubs who took part in the reusable cup scheme. They also thanked the 22-strong clean-up team who cleared seven tonnes of rubbish from 2am to 7.30am on Wednesday, November 6.

Councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, said the Environment First Team did ‘an incredible job’. She said: “It’s hard to believe there were tens of thousands of people and hundreds of thousands of firecrackers all over Lewes just a few hours before. Last night’s overflowing bins, and litter-strewn streets and pavements are now fresh and tidy.”

She added: “Bonfire clean-up is a big team effort and the success of it each year is testament to how much people love our special town. My thanks also to the council officers that work behind the scenes in preparation for Bonfire, and on the night itself, including Regulatory Services, Licensing, Tourist Information and Neighbourhood First, to help ensure a safe and successful event.”

Here are some photos from last nights event. The Sussex Express is running an eight-page supplement in this week’s printed paper (Friday, November 8), which will be packed full of pictures. This story will be updated throughout the day as more photos and comments come in.

