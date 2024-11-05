Lewes Bonfire 2024: photos show Nigel Farage tableau ahead of this evening’s event

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Published 5th Nov 2024
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 16:14 BST
Photos have been submitted to the Sussex Express that show a Nigel Farage tableau ready for Lewes Bonfire 2024.

The processions start at 5pm this evening (Tuesday, November 5).

The impressive piece shows the politician, who is the MP for Clacton in Essex, with a pint and a cigarette in his hand. It was created by Cliffe Bonfire Society.

It is Lewes Bonfire tradition that every year tableaux of certain public figures that have caused controversy in some way are set alight.

The tableau of Nigel Farage has been created by Cliffe Bonfire Society

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

