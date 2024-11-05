The processions start at 5pm this evening (Tuesday, November 5).
The impressive piece shows the politician, who is the MP for Clacton in Essex, with a pint and a cigarette in his hand. It was created by Cliffe Bonfire Society.
It is Lewes Bonfire tradition that every year tableaux of certain public figures that have caused controversy in some way are set alight.
1. Lewes Bonfire 2024
The tableau of Nigel Farage has been created by Cliffe Bonfire Society Photo: Eddie Mitchell
