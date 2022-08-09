Lewes celebrates 100th birthday in style

Rather than use its 100th year to slow down, the Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band marked last Saturday with a concert in the Town Hall presented by Mayor, Cllr Shirley Sains.

The band commissioned an original work from composer, Christopher Bond, with the title ‘A Sussex Celebration.’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The piece was well received by the audience which included HM Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, High Sheriff of East Sussex, Maria Caulfield MP, Miles Jenner DL and the Chairman of East Sussex County Council.

The band commissioned an original work from composer, Christopher Bond, with the title ‘A Sussex Celebration.’

Band President, Nigel Simmons, composed and arranged another piece of music called Offham Hill which was included in the programme to mark The Battle of Lewes 1264. It depicts the story of the battle from ‘Early morning at Fletching’ through the ‘Advance,’ the sounding of the ‘Alarum,’ the ‘Cavalry charge and Flight’ to the ‘Battle’ itself, followed by ‘Aftermath’ and ‘Victory.’

This received a standing ovation from the audience before the concert concluded with a traditional rendition of ‘Sussex By The Sea’ conducted by Nigel Simmons.

Entry was free but thanks to donations, £384.63 was raised for the launch of ‘Brass Sparks.’

This is a junior band offering subsidised instrument loans, ensemble playing and instrumental tuition for £5 per week led by fully qualified teachers. Absolute beginners and learners are welcomed. Email: [email protected] or visit: www.lgbbrass.co.uk

The Mayor said: “What a lovely evening we had on Saturday. Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band entertained us and there was something to delight everyone, from Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy to Moon River.

“With the premiere of 'A Sussex Celebration' composed and arranged by Christopher Bond to mark the Centenary of the Band, plus a beautiful rendition of Pie Jesu from "Requiem" featuring band member Simon Emberley and his son Alex, in front of an audience of distinguished guests, it was a night to remember. Congratulations.”