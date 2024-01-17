Lewes District Food Partnership wins bronze in sustainable food awards

Lewes District Food Partnership have won the Sustainable Food Places Lewes District bronze award, with Seahaven Community Food on the first stop of the award tour.

With two community supermarkets in Peacehaven and Newhaven and a community kitchen, Seahaven Community Food believe that everyone should have access to delicious, healthy and affordable food, close to home. The team support over 200 households every week at both supermarkets.

Since September, the community kitchen teams have made over 4,000 meals including Christmas meals, soups for the cafes and Sally's legendary cheese scones.

Coordinator Rob, volunteer coordinator Amy, and the team of over 50 dedicated volunteers are committed to building fairer, more inclusive food and more joyful food systems in Seahaven.

Coordinator Nancy Wilson celebrated with Seahaven Community Food on the first stop of the partnership’s award tour.

Nancy said: “Seahaven community food is just one of many projects that are part of the food partnership and that we are celebrating as part of the ‘award tour’. We will actually be present at Lewes FC’s Veganuary special match this Sunday to celebrate the award as well!”

She added that the award “belongs to everyone in East Sussex working towards more sustainable, fairer and more inclusive food systems.”

Many projects, including Seahaven Community Food, were involved in the award bid and will be celebrated in the coming weeks by the Lewes District Food Partnership on their Facebook page.

