Rhian Cleverly is a centre back and Lewes WFC captain, player liaison and lifestyle officer. She has been with the club for four seasons.

To her EqualityFC is about fairness and doing things the right way.

She said: “Most people think we just have equality in terms of money but it’s so much more than that. Other aspects of our equality include resources, facilities, opportunities, kit, time, effort and most importantly value and care.”

The Lewes players celebrate a goal

As a mixed race young man growing up in London centre back defender Mitchell Nelson has been empowered to be the best version of himself by a number of equality and diversity initiatives.

He said: “This is what EqualityFC is trying to do for everyone who comes into contact with the club which means, although the world looks a bit foggy at times, the world looks like it’s going in the right direction.”

At the heart of the club is community and bringing people together through the game but also its community projects.

Mitchell said: “You feel like you’re part of a big family. A community. Most of the individuals are very unique that you come across and it’s something different to other football clubs. It’s a very warm environment.”

Bradley and Michael at the community garden

Michael Kennard is an owner and volunteer at the club, with a focus on the community growing project set up by men’s team player Bradley Pritchard

Michael said: “Bradley invited me to have a look at the space after calling me about compost. I run a community compost scheme so that made sense. I met him at The Dripping Pan and fell in love with the place.

"We have been gardening alongside a lovely group of volunteers since last June and have been able to produce some wonderful produce for a local food bank as well as compost food waste that the club generates in site to feed the soil. We even presented man of the match with fresh tomatoes from the garden at a recent game.”

Tony Russell is the men’s first team manager, he came to the club because of its ambition but said it is more than a football team that wins games of football.

“I feel part of something much bigger than any three points,” he said. “Being part of the club is something I am very proud of. I am the manager, and that’s great, but being a manager at Lewes feels different to anything I have experienced before.

“The people at the club make you feel so welcome, I might have only seen them three days earlier, but you are welcomed like that haven’t seen you in years.”

Christos Andreou, physical preparation coach for Lewes FC women’s First team, agrees: “Being a member of Lewes Football Club is the best thing in the world. Everyone is professional and has very high standards in the club, but above all being a member of Lewes FC makes you feel like you are part of a big family.”

As for plans for the future the club aims to keep campaigning for positive change in football which they hope will have a positive change in society.

Joe Vines, assistant manager of the men's first team, said: “Being a part of the club and being an owner in a club that stands for something is very powerful to me. In a world full of injustice, corruption and imbalance I see the club as a beacon of light guiding us towards a better future

“Whatever time you spend in the company of the pioneering people at Lewes FC is time well spent. I would ask anyone to take a look into the club and the great work they are doing and ask yourself why you wouldn't want to make change from the inside by signing up as an owner?”

In 2021 Lewes FC was the first football club to sign up to a pioneering new gambling education programme produced by Gambling with Lives, a charity set up by families bereaved by gambling-related suicide.