Lewes kids have fun in the sun as playground gets a makeover

Children and families in Lewes are having fun at a playground that has been refurbished by the District Council.

Harvard Close playground underwent a comprehensive upgrade recently with some old equipment being completely replaced.

The council said the ‘revitalised’ playground now boasts a range of new features, including a trampoline, a scramble climber, a spinning bowl, talking tubes and a popular basket swing.

The council added that there are colourful floor markings at the entrance to the play area, as well as a new artificial grass surfacing.

Councillor Janet Baah (left) and Councillor Wendy Maples at the revamped playground

Councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, said: “I am delighted to see children getting the most out of the new equipment and having fun outdoors. This refurbishment underscores our commitment to providing high-quality playgrounds for all children in Lewes district and enriching our community spaces.”

The council said the upgrade to Harvard Close playground follows its £400,000 investment into improving playgrounds across the district.