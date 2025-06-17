Lewes kids have fun in the sun as playground gets a makeover

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 17th Jun 2025, 13:13 BST
Children and families in Lewes are having fun at a playground that has been refurbished by the District Council.

Harvard Close playground underwent a comprehensive upgrade recently with some old equipment being completely replaced.

The council said the ‘revitalised’ playground now boasts a range of new features, including a trampoline, a scramble climber, a spinning bowl, talking tubes and a popular basket swing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council added that there are colourful floor markings at the entrance to the play area, as well as a new artificial grass surfacing.

Councillor Janet Baah (left) and Councillor Wendy Maples at the revamped playgroundplaceholder image
Councillor Janet Baah (left) and Councillor Wendy Maples at the revamped playground

Councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, said: “I am delighted to see children getting the most out of the new equipment and having fun outdoors. This refurbishment underscores our commitment to providing high-quality playgrounds for all children in Lewes district and enriching our community spaces.”

The council said the upgrade to Harvard Close playground follows its £400,000 investment into improving playgrounds across the district.

Related topics:Wendy MaplesDistrict Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice