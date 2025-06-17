Lewes kids have fun in the sun as playground gets a makeover
Harvard Close playground underwent a comprehensive upgrade recently with some old equipment being completely replaced.
The council said the ‘revitalised’ playground now boasts a range of new features, including a trampoline, a scramble climber, a spinning bowl, talking tubes and a popular basket swing.
The council added that there are colourful floor markings at the entrance to the play area, as well as a new artificial grass surfacing.
Councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, said: “I am delighted to see children getting the most out of the new equipment and having fun outdoors. This refurbishment underscores our commitment to providing high-quality playgrounds for all children in Lewes district and enriching our community spaces.”
The council said the upgrade to Harvard Close playground follows its £400,000 investment into improving playgrounds across the district.