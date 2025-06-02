Lewes Mayor Emily Clarke raises money for a hoist for disabled people at the Pells Pool

We met up Emily Clarke , Mayor of Lewes and Ronald Dam, Chairman Pells Pool Community Association were in Cliffe High Street, as they were raising money for a hoist for disabled people at the Pells Pool. Pells Pool Community Association has committed to fundraising £12K for a new hoist and accessible steps to improve access into the pool for those with disabilities. New Mayor of Lewes, Emily Clarke, had the pleasure of officially opening Pells Pool for the season at 10am on Saturday 31st May and this dignitary is planning on leaving her dignity at the door to raise some funds for an exciting new project at the Pells, England's oldest freshwater lido. "I'll be swapping my mayoral bling for a giant inflatable duck costume and swimming a chilly length of the pool, to help raise funds towards this brilliant project", Emily laughed. "I'm asking locals and beyond to dig deep and sponsor my Pells plunge, to help make this wonderful community asset accessible to all. This year my theme is Community Support and the issue of access is a hugely important one. As someone with a hidden disability, this is particularly close to my heart.

Jean Lawrence, Chair of Lewes Area Access Group said, "We are delighted that Mayor Emily Clarke has chosen to raise money for this much needed piece of equipment at the Pells pool. This will further enhance accessibility to the Pells for local adults and children with mobility challenges who are presently unable to join the rest of us in enjoying this wonderful facility. It will not only enable equal access for individuals but reduce the real risk of injury to those supporting them." Pells Pool committee says, "being in the outside waters of the lido, experiencing the peaceful environment, the water, the skies and the trees is very special to everyone. This year, we want to improve our assess for those with disabilities by providing improved accessibility to the pool with a new set of accessibility steps and a hoist. To help us on our way, the Enjoolata Foundation have kindly offered to match fund the first £1500 that we raise towards improving our accessibility equipment, helping us reach the first £3000. We plan on doing further fundraising events throughout the season to reach the goal of £12K to pay for a hoist and new accessible steps into the pool." Pells is a friendly and inclusive pool and operates as a ‘not for profit’ charity aiming to support wellbeing and health across our community. First opened in 1861, Pells is an unheated, spring-fed pool, 50 yards (46m) long and 25 yards (23m) wide. As well as the main pool, there’s a paddling pool for kids, a sauna, a sun terrace and a beautiful tree-lined lawn, where you can picnic and relax after an invigorating plunge. The water is heated by the sun, so it's usually cool at the start of the season but soon warms up as the weeks go by.