The mother of a teenager who was involved in a collision with a car and left with severe head injuries, has organised a fundraiser page for her son.

Jake Coleman, 14, was flown to the Kings College Hospital by air ambulance after the incident which occurred on Nevill Road on Wednesday, November 3.

Polly Leddington, who has been staying with her son at the hospital since he arrived, writes on the GoFundMe page that her son suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and lots of bruising as a result of the collision.

Mother-of-six Mrs Leddington, said on the fundraiser page: "I've been by Jake's bedside the whole time which is really really hard, not only to see him in such a state but also not being able to see my other children and husband.

They understand Jake needs me though and there dad Adam [Leddington] is doing a great job at getting them to school on time, as well as still working and keeping on top of the house."

Mrs Leddington calls the fundraiser page a "shout out for any help possible" on her post on the fundraiser page. As well as Jake's birthday, one of Mrs Leddington's daughters birthdays falls in November and she says it will be 'so hard being away from her on her special day.'

Currently, £3,139 has been donated to to the GoFundMe page.

Mrs Leddington said she was 'truly overwhelmed' by the support her family has received since the incident.

