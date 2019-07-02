Lewes Old Grammar School hosts prom for year 11 pupils
Lewes Old Grammar School celebrated the end of its year 11 pupils' time at the school yesterday (Monday, July 1) with a prom at the Broyle Place, in Ringmer.
Ninety-three pupils and more than 40 staff attended the event, which featured a sit-down buffet and disco with DJ Jane Dinmore, an art teacher at the independent school, on the decks. Students arrived for the celebration in a range of vehicles, with Catherine Westgate and Scarlett Weg opting for a tractor to get them to the venue. Headteacher Robert Blewitt said: “It’s always wonderful to see our Year 11s enjoying their prom after working so hard for their GCSEs – they deserved to let their hair down."
