Lewes pupils celebrate school years at prom

Priory School, in Lewes, has celebrated the end of its year 11 pupils’ time at the school with a prom at the East Sussex National Hotel, in Uckfield.

More than 200 pupils attended the event last month along with teachers and support staff, enjoying a buffet and a disco. Headteacher Tony Smith said: “We were delighted to be able to celebrate the conclusion of year 11 with our students. Each and everyone looked fantastic in their chosen attire, the mood was joyous and the evening was a wonderful occasion for all who attended.”

Lewes Priory School's prom at the East Sussex National Hotel, in Uckfield.

