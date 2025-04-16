Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is hoping to build new ‘heritage style shelters’ at Lewes railway station.

GTR has applied to South Downs National Park for the removal of the old waiting shelters at the ‘London end’ of Platforms 1 and 2 and their replacement with ‘heritage’ versions.

The application can be viewed at www.southdowns.gov.uk/planning-applications/find-an-application using reference SDNP/25/01527/LIS.

The design and access statement by GTR’s agent INVVU Construction Consultants said the station was opened in 1846 and has been Grade II listed since 1996.

Waiting shelters on Platforms 1 and 2 could be replaced with new heritage style shelters. Photo: Google Street View

It said: “This project will remove life expired assets and replace them with new heritage style shelters with an aim to improve the passenger experience.”

It continued: “The new shelters provide an enhanced aesthetic but will also provide additional enhancements for passengers’ comfort, safety and security including: lighting, different height/style of seating, CCTV cameras.”

The statement said the timber clad shelters would ‘continue the heritage feel of the station’ with ‘no impact on existing heritage assets’, while offering increased protection from the weather. The proposal is for different heights and styles of seating, space for wheelchairs, single glazed timber windows at the front and sides and ‘heritage style’ lighting. The statement explained that the shelters have been designed to follow ‘similar heritage shelters that can be found throughout other rail networks’.