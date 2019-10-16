Lewes rescue pup is first furry fundraiser for Breast Cancer Now

A rescue dog is fundraising in aid of a breast cancer charity this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A four-year-old rescue pup, Mabel, will be Breast Cancer Now’s first furry fundraiser and it is hoped she will raise much-needed funds for life-saving breast cancer research and support.

Mabel 'wearing it pink' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the charity Breast Cancer Now

Mabel was living in a Romanian kill shelter before she was rescued by her owner Gilly, aged 55, and her family. They welcomed the rescue into their home in Lewes, East Sussex.

Gilly was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2019 and underwent a mastectomy with immediate reconstruction on her left breast. This meant that Gilly was away from Mabel for quite some time.

After the pair were reunited, Mabel’s behavior around her owner changed and became warier.

Gilly believes that Mabel knew that something ‘wasn’t quite right’ and says that the pup ‘kept a close eye on her’ through her healing process, strengthening the bond between them.

Mabel and Gilly are supporting Breast Cancer Now’s ‘Wear it Pink’ on Friday (October 18), raising money for breast cancer research and support.

Wear it Pink is one of the UK’s biggest fundraising events and, since its launch in 2002, has had a huge positive impact on those affected by breast cancer by raising more than £33 million.

Breast Cancer Now is a new charity consisting of Breast Cancer Care and Breast Cancer Now, creating the UK’s first comprehensive breast cancer charity.

