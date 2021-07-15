Lewes Rotary Club: meet the new president

On Thursday June 24, Carole Gartrell was inducted as president, at a reduced handover, which was videoed to be shown to the rest of the club via a virtual meeting that evening.

Carole takes over from Sousan Azimrayat, president for 2020/21.

Carole thanked Sousan and said how much she and the club appreciated all of Sousan’s efforts during her year, especially during very trying circumstances with the pandemic.

Carole Gartrell, president of the Rotary Club of Lewes SUS-211207-135153001

However, with the aid of technology, the club was able to meet virtually each fortnight, while those members who do not have internet access were kept in contact by others within the club.

In the coming year as restrictions are hopefully lifted further, the Rotary Club of Lewes looks to start its fundraising activities and events, which help raise money for local groups and charities.