Lewes schoolchildren honour public sector workers in special day

This day was launched by the United Nations in 2003 to celebrate the contribution those in the public sector and civil service make to our society.

Year Four teachers, Katy O’Neill and Michelle Harley, decided to raise the profile of the day after Katy was invited to share her experiences of working in education over the last 18 months on You Tube.

The children learned about the role of public sector workers and reflected on the contribution of those working to help others during the pandemic. They expressed their gratitude by collaging giant letters which spelled out ‘Thank You’ and these were displayed along Church Lane, for the community to enjoy.

One Year Four student said when they were older, they ‘wanted to work in government and ensure that public services were properly valued and paid’.

Katy said: “I wasn’t aware of Public Service Day until I was invited to participate in the film. Humanity and reflection are some of our core character strengths at South Malling and so Michelle and I wanted to draw the children’s attention to professions which often go unnoticed and give these people the recognition they deserve.”