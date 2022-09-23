Lewes students produce exhibition for Eastbourne’s Towner Gallery
Local students have worked with an artist for an exhibition at Eastbourne’s Towner Gallery.
Students from East Sussex College Lewes collaborated with David Blandy for ‘The Edge of Forever’ video exhibition which opened this week (September 20) and closes October 2.
A gallery spokesperson said: “Blandy investigates connections between specific sites, personal histories and geopolitical events to reflect on our place in the world.”
Cuckmere Haven features as well as 1930s film footage of Eastbourne and the South Down.
Most Popular
James Dibiase, course tutor, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with David Blandy on this exhibition. For our students to have the opportunity to work with an internationally acclaimed artist in a gallery voted Art Fund Museum of the Year 2020, and present their work to the wider public, is just incredible. We are fortunate to develop relationships with venues such as The Towner. They have all worked so hard and should be proud of the outcome.”