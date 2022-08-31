Lewes talking newspaper searching for volunteers to help read news to blind and partially-sighted residents

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewes & District Talking Newspaper Association has been running for over 25 years and records an hour of local news and magazine articles every Friday.

Based at the Phoenix Centre on Malling Street, a team of volunteers take part in a three hour recording session, split between a news and magazine section – with three regular readers for each section.

The association is now seeking a fourth volunteer team of technician and assistant which would involve a commitment of three hours once every four weeks.

The charity say the technician`s job is to set up the recording equipment, run the recording and copy it on to memory sticks, which are then put into specially-made pouches for posting to our listeners.

The assistant`s job is to help set up the room, maintain the records of pouches sent out and returned, using the associated listener list, and to support the readers.

In addition, the association says it also require a regular news editor, who would be responsible for selecting articles from the Sussex Express roughly every six weeks and being one of the three regular news readers on the recordings.

Additional volunteers are also needed to stand in for our regular readers when they are unable to read for the charity.

Full training will be provided for these posts. To apply, contact:

Jerry Emery - (Re: Tech & Asst) 01273 472711, [email protected]