Lewes teenager in national Christmas campaign to raise awareness of sepsis

A Lewes teenager will feature in a national Christmas campaign to raise awareness of sepsis.

Charity Sepsis Research FEAT have launched the campaign presenting Walter’s story alongside other supporters from across the UK who were fortunate to have survived the deadly condition, some of whom have faced long-term and life-changing effects.

Colin Graham, Chief Operating Officer at Sepsis Research FEAT, said: “Christmas is a time for celebration but it is also a time to remember those we have lost and to consider how things could be so different.

Water Hall, 16, was a healthy 16-year-old when he fell ill with sepsis at Christmas 2017.

"Too many lives are tragically taken by sepsis every year. We want our Christmas campaign to pay tribute to those people and also their families who are living with the devastating impact of sepsis.

"Our charity and supporters fight on in their name by continuing to raise awareness and fund vital research. We are incredibly grateful to those supporters who are sharing their stories this Christmas to help others learn about sepsis and how to spot it.”

Sepsis takes the lives of approximately five people every hour in the UK. It occurs when the body’s response to an infection spirals rapidly out of control, injuring its own tissues and organs which can result in multiple organ failure and death.

The campaign also pays tribute to the many lives that have been lost to sepsis. It includes a Christmas video featuring singer Natalie Rushdie from Chiswick in London, who herself had sepsis in 2021.

In the video she performs Auld Lang Syne alongside images of people aged between 9.5 months to 92 years whose lives were tragically taken by sepsis.

The charity is highlighting the devastating impact sepsis can have on individuals and families so that more people will become aware of the symptoms and why it is vital to seek urgent medical attention if you spot them in yourself or a loved one.

Colin said: “Sepsis is an indiscriminate, deadly condition that can kill a previously healthy adult or child in a matter of hours. It is vital that everyone knows the symptoms so they can seek medical treatment in time. #

"Cases of sepsis could be mistaken for the flu because the early symptoms are sometimes similar, particularly around Christmastime and the winter months when flu is more common.

"The difference is that these symptoms worsen rapidly when sepsis is the cause. The most important thing is to react fast and seek medical attention because this can improve chances of survival.

“Please support our campaign this Christmas to help spread the word about sepsis and how to recognise the symptoms. If you have personal experience of the condition then please consider sharing your story online using #StopSepsisNow.

"You can also take part in fundraising to support us to continue our work raising awareness of sepsis and funding ground-breaking research to help save lives.”

The 5 key symptoms of sepsis everyone should know are:

Confusion

Not passing as much urine as normal

Very high or low temperature

Uncontrolled shivering