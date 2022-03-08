The Archbishop of Canterbury encouraged the UK to allow refugees from Ukraine to settle here, when speaking at the Lewes Vigil.

Lewes Ukraine Vigil in pictures: Archbishop of Canterbury says 'waive visas'

16 pictures from the Lewes Ukraine Vigil, which was attended by the Archbishop of Canterbury

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 2:56 pm

The Archbishop of Canterbury encouraged the UK to allow refugees from Ukraine to settle here, when speaking at a Lewes Vigil.

Here are 16 pictures from the event.

1. 1

The vigil took place on March 5 on Cliff Bridge in Lewes

Photo: Roz Bassford

Photo Sales

2. 2

Lewes resident and event Organiser Kevin West said: “I felt such a sense of hopelessness watching the news, and wanted to put something together to help raise money and to show we care about the people impacted by this horrendous invasion."

Photo: Roz Bassford

Photo Sales

3. 3

The event was attended by hundreds of people, and included speeches about personal stories linked to Ukraine and the horrors of war.

Photo: Roz Bassford

Photo Sales

4. 4

Kevin West said: “The clear message from everyone who spoke at the event and the hundreds of people who attended was that the UK should do all we can to welcome refugees fleeing the war."

Photo: Roz Bassford

Photo Sales
Ukraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 4