Lewes Ukraine Vigil in pictures: Archbishop of Canterbury says 'waive visas'

The Archbishop of Canterbury encouraged the UK to allow refugees from Ukraine to settle here, when speaking at a Lewes Vigil.
Here are 16 pictures from the event.
1. 1
The vigil took place on March 5 on Cliff Bridge in Lewes
Photo: Roz Bassford
2. 2
Lewes resident and event Organiser Kevin West said: “I felt such a sense of hopelessness watching the news, and wanted to put something together to help raise money and to show we care about the people impacted by this horrendous invasion."
Photo: Roz Bassford
3. 3
The event was attended by hundreds of people, and included speeches about personal stories linked to Ukraine and the horrors of war.
Photo: Roz Bassford
4. 4
Kevin West said: “The clear message from everyone who spoke at the event and the hundreds of people who attended was that the UK should do all we can to welcome refugees fleeing the war."
Photo: Roz Bassford