Lewes Wanderers Cycling Club pays tribute to stalwart member who died after collision

Vince Busk. Photo by Joe Benians

Vincent Busk, known as Vince, had been a member of the Lewes Wanderes Cycling Club since 2016 and was a regular of the time-trial scene.

The 70-year-old tragically died following a collision with a lorry on the A22 Maresfield bypass while riding his bike on Thursday morning (July 1), the club confirmed.

The club said he would be ‘greatly missed by all who knew and rode with him’.

His good friend and clubmate Gavin Richards said Vince was a ‘loving husband and father and a special grandad’.

Vince was a ‘true gentle giant’ who always pushed him to be a better cyclist.

Gavin said: “We travelled together for our time-trial races always pushing each other, never known a 70-year-old with so much determination to succeed.”

Police investigating the collision, which took place at 9.34am, are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Dan Eaton said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the incident and would like to hear from anyone who have dashcam footage of it who can help our investigation.”