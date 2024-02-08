Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Lottery is hunting for a missing winner of the ‘Set For Life’ draw-based game – which entitles the ticket holder to £10K a month for one year.

Players are now being urged to ‘check and double-check’ their tickets for the ‘chance to claim this life-changing prize’. The lucky ticket-holder has until July 23, 2024 to claim their prize.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, bought in the Worthing District, who matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on January 25, 2024.

The National Lottery is hunting for a missing winner of the ‘Set For Life’ draw-based game – which entitles the ticket holder to £10K a month for one year. Photo: National Lottery

"The winning Set For Life numbers on that date were 7, 20, 23, 36, 44 and the Life Ball was 4.”

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Allwyn, but ‘it must be within 30 days of the draw’.

Andy Carter, senior winners advisor at The National Lottery said: “If you bought a Set For Life ticket in the Worthing district for the draw on January 25, it’s time to look everywhere – in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing in the cold weather at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces – and check your tickets.

“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through?

"We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize – imagine the possibilities for them!

"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

‘To help jog players' memories’, the National Lottery drew reference to Brighton & Hove Albion’s FA Cup win at Sheffield United a ‘couple of days after the Set For Life draw in question’.

A spokesperson added: “Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

"Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

"If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

"By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects. This money helps fund projects across the nation, with over 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small –having been made across the UK to date.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk.

Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.

