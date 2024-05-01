I moved to the town because of the job, taking up the deputy editor’s role at the Crawley Observer. I lived in Eastbourne for 18 months before I actually decided to move to the town, getting fed up with the commuting (which involved two car crashes, neither my fault!).

I loved living in Eastbourne so was apprehensive at first given the ‘Creepy’ Crawley reputation and knew there was a lot of hard news. My family even questioned my decision - they had never been to the town but just knew it as ‘that place next to Gatwick’.

But I could never have predicted how happy I would be after making the move. I met my future wife quite early on, have since had a child who now attends school in Crawley and we have our ‘forever home’.

I settled in the town quickly and can’t imagine living anywhere else now (unless I win the lottery of course!). And the reason I settled so quickly, apart from meeting my wonderful wife, was the Crawley does have everything.

There are plenty of green spaces, there’s an airport for holiday purposes, there is a professional football team on my doorstep, the shopping is great and the commuter links are incredible.

I love my theatre and having the Hawth here, attracting top performers and touring West End shows, is a huge bonus.

You also have the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run come through the town and the World Marbles Championships which add to rich culture of the town.

Being a judge of the Crawley Community Awards every year has also shown me hat a great sense of community there is in the town.

And although it is a new town, since it was designated as new town in 1947, it has had such a rich history with Royal visits, neighbourhood developments, the rise of it’s football club, the building of the Hawth and growth of the town centre with County Mall.

Here are 12 things I have learned since moving here.

1 . Community spirit From day one, I was struck by the strong sense of community in Crawley. Whether it was local events like the Mela, the Irish Festival when I first got here and new events like Pride providing volunteer opportunities, or just a friendly chat with neighbours, there's a palpable warmth that makes you feel like you belong. Photo: Crossvisuals

2 . Parks and green spaces One of the things I love most about Crawley is its abundance of parks and green spaces. From the serene tranquility of Tilgate, Buchan and Goffs Parks to the bustling energy of the Memorial Gardens and Southgate Park, there's always a beautiful outdoor spot to explore and enjoy. Photo: submitted

3 . Cultural diversity Crawley is a melting pot of cultures, and I've had the privilege of experiencing a rich tapestry of traditions, cuisines, and celebrations. It's truly eye-opening to see the world come together in one vibrant town. (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9