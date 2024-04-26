3 . Eastbourne loves dogs!

What I didn't expect when moving to Eastbourne was just how dog-friendly it would be! A large majority of shops and pubs in the area allow dogs, and we've been welcomed indoors on many occasions to pick up a treat for my pooch Dolly. Our local pizza restaurant even sets aside sausages for her, and our vet wonders why she's gained weight... We're also stopped - most days - while out on our walks so people can say hello to Dolly. I've never lived anywhere quite as dog-mad as Eastbourne! Pictured: Dolly in her favourite watering hole The Eagle which not only welcomes dogs, but has a mural dedicated to them and a jar of treats sitting on the counter at all times. Photo: Staff