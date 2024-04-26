The day I moved here was only the second I’d ever spent in Eastbourne – the first being when I viewed the house I’d later move into. So, it’s safe to say, my knowledge about the area was pretty limited.
Becoming a journalist for the Herald helped me progress from a tourist to an Eastbournian very quickly, so I’ve learnt a lot in the one year and three months I’ve lived in the town.
Like with most places, residents native to Eastbourne enjoy complaining about the town – this is aptly demonstrated by the Facebook group ‘Eastmonians’!
However, I do think Eastbourne has many redeeming qualities! Many of which are listed below, in addition to the few negative things I’ve noticed.
Here are 13 things I discovered during my first year as a resident of Eastbourne.
1. It's a popular filming spot for some of the biggest films and TV shows
Some of the biggest films have used locations in, or near, Eastbourne. Beachy Head was used in the James Bond Movie, The Living Daylights, where a secret agent parachutes from a Land Rover. However, audiences were led to believe the scene took place in Gibraltar! Part of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was filmed nearby, at the Seven Sisters, and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging was set entirely in the town, with the Pier, the Bandstand, and Holywell Beach taking a starring role! According to VisitEastbourne, Poirot, A Place in the Sun, Art Attack, Flog It, and CCTV have all filmed on the Pier. Audiences will also be able to spot Cuckmere Haven, near Eastbourne, on the big screen this year with the release of Wicked, starring Ariana Grande. Photo: Staff
2. There's no shortage of arts and culture
Eastbourne is home to the Towner, one of the south east's leading art galleries, according to VisitEastbourne, as well as numerous independent galleries. It's no surprise the Turner Prize chose Eastbourne as its destination last year. There are also several theatre and music venues to choose from if you're after some entertainment, including the Congress, the Royal Hippodrome and the Bandstand. Cafes, bars and restaurants in the area also act as venues for independent and 'unknown' performers, such as The Eagle in South Street and Printer's Playhouse in Grove Road. There's really no shortage of entertainment for fans of the arts. Photo: staff
3. Eastbourne loves dogs!
What I didn't expect when moving to Eastbourne was just how dog-friendly it would be! A large majority of shops and pubs in the area allow dogs, and we've been welcomed indoors on many occasions to pick up a treat for my pooch Dolly. Our local pizza restaurant even sets aside sausages for her, and our vet wonders why she's gained weight... We're also stopped - most days - while out on our walks so people can say hello to Dolly. I've never lived anywhere quite as dog-mad as Eastbourne! Pictured: Dolly in her favourite watering hole The Eagle which not only welcomes dogs, but has a mural dedicated to them and a jar of treats sitting on the counter at all times. Photo: Staff
4. Eastbourne has some beautiful beaches
There are some really lovely beaches in Eastbourne, including my favourite section: Holywell. I much prefer this quiet end of the beach, with its rock pools and cliffs, which feels like a secret hidden gem, no matter how packed it is on a sunny day. However, the main part of the beach, between the Wish Tower and the Pier, makes for a great day out too with its selections of cafes and restaurants. Photo: staff