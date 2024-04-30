Life in Horsham: 13 things I learned about the West Sussex market town

It’s a great place to live for people of all ages with plenty to see and do – often at no cost.

Horsham Park is a real gem whatever the time of year for a leisurely stroll, a park run or a simple rest on a nearby bench watching the world go by. And for the more energetic, there are tennis courts and a bowls club.

And there are loads of other beauty spots not that far from the town centre – including Warnham Nature Reserve, Southwater Country Park and Rookwood Golf Course to name just three.

There are also regular walks, organised by volunteers via Horsham District Council, with a chance to explore the surrounding countryside and local villages such as Chanctonbury Hill, Storrington, Barns Green, Kirdford, Thakeham, Pulborough Brooks, the Knepp Estate, Loxwood – and a whole lot more.

But there are also lots of other places to explore such as Leechpool and Owlbeech Woods and Chesworth Farm – 90 glorious acres of colourful meadows and ancient hedgerows just a 10-minute walk from Horsham town centre.

And Horsham itself has a plethora of pubs, bars and restaurants to suit every taste, along with an Everyman cinema and the much-loved Capitol also regularly screens films, along with staging theatre productions and a raft of other entertainment shows.

Many entertainment events in the town are organised by the district council and are free to attend – such as the fun Friday music nights at the bandstand in the Carfax last summer. More are being planned.

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery is also a must-see attraction. It features regular displays where you can learn about the history of the district from the time dinosaurs ruled the planet to the here and now.

Horsham itself has been home to a number of famous people from royalty to authors, musicians, actors and sportsmen. Among them is TV personality Holly Willoughby who went to school in Horsham and was a student at the College of Richard Collyer. Rock band The Feeling also hail from the area and musician Mike Rutherford, co-founder of the band Genesis, lives in nearby Loxwood.

And the town, unlike some others, has a thriving shopping centre with independents mixing with chains providing a lively mix. Hotel Chocolat is among one of the latest stores to set up home in the town.

