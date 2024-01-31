Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The kits, which are designed to prevent catastrophic blood loss, are located in West Street and at The Level.

They have been funded by Sussex Police and the Sussex Violence Reduction Partnership (VRP), in partnership with Project Youth, a community interest company (CIC) aimed at steering young people away from knife crime.

No medical knowledge is needed to use the kits. Anyone who phones 999 to access the pack will be put through to a professional, who will be tell them whether the wound needs to be sealed, wrapped or packed.

Karla Loft, Dave Flynn and Carl Scott, of Project Youth, Sergeant James Ward, Tom Bennett, of the VRP, and PCSO Hannah Stevens at The Level. Picture: Sussex Police

There are also simple instructions inside the door for members of the public, until an ambulance arrives.

Sergeant James Ward, of Brighton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We are putting them in locations where there's high harm, those areas where we've seen serious violence and knife crime.

“A further four kits are planned for the city within the next couple of months and six kits are to be handed out to night-time venues.

“We of course hope these kits are never used, but this is a way of protecting members of the public should they receive any injury."

The control bleed kit installed at The Level

Carla Scott, James Flynn, PCSO Hannah Stevens, Sergeant James Ward and Carl Scott in West Street

Chief Inspector Simon Yates, the force lead for knife crime and serious violence, said: “We know the devastation knife crime and serious crime causes in our communities and we are doing everything we can to educate people and prevent access to knives that are used for violence, intimidation and harm.

“Tackling an issue as complex as knife crime also requires teamwork and we work with various partners, such as the VRP and Project Youth, to understand the motivations behind carrying a knife and its associated crime.

“These kits will not solve the issue, but they will save someone’s life should they ever be needed.”

Tanya Mackay, manager of the Sussex VRP, said: “We're supporting the installation of more bleed kits in Brighton, so that any victims can receive vital first aid treatment as quickly as possible.

“We’re really pleased to see these kits being installed in other areas of Sussex, too.

“They're not the answer to knife crime, but they may just save a life.”

Project Youth founder Carl Scott said: “The aim of the cabinets is not so much around being a deterrent but more around the hope that they work prevent further deaths if someone would be unfortunate enough to have a severe injury in which the contents of the cabinets needed to be used.

“We would like to stress to members of the public that these cabinets can be used for all injuries that cause severe bleeds and have the potential to save life’s if used.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne added: “Whilst we hope that the public won’t ever need to use the bleed kits because Sussex still remains a safe place in which to live, we mustn’t ignore the fact that knife crime does happen in our county.