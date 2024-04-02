Life-saving equipment installed on Sidley High Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Working with Carl Scott of Project Youth (www.projectyouth.co.uk) the Rotary Clubs of Senlac and St Leonards have jointly funded the installation of a Bleed Control Kit which, in an emergency, can be used to stem the control of blood until professional help arrives.

The kit is designed to be used following a stabbing incident but can also be used following any incident which results in a loss of blood.

The cabinet is key-pad controlled and the code is available from Sussex Police and local business premises.

Carl Scott, 2nd right, with members of Senlac and St Leonards Rotary Clubs.

Carl Scott, the founder of Project Youth, said: “ Project Youth is an intervention project that works with vulnerable children. We mentor and run school workshops targeting subjects which young people face on a daily basis whether that be county lines, gangs, knife crime, bullying and safer use of social media.

"Alongside this we were the first in Sussex to install catastrophic bleed control cabinets which we went into partnership with via Sussex police Op safety.

"To-date we have installed 15 cabinets across the whole of Sussex with many more to come over the next year.

"We’d like to thank Rotary for their support through purchasing a cabinet which we have now installed in Sidley High Street. We hope that none of these kits are ever used but in the case that they are they could potentially save someone’s life.”