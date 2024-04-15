Lifeboat launched by Eastbourne RNLI to help person shouting for help by Beachy Head Lighthouse
The volunteers were called on Sunday, April 14 and launched the inshore lifeboat to help assist the person in distress.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne’s RNLI said: “As our dedicated volunteer crew were washing down the D-Class Inshore Lifeboat after their weekly exercise, they were alerted to someone shouting for help near the Beachy Head Lighthouse.
“The ILB launched within three minutes and made best speed to the reported location. The crew arrived on scene ten minutes later and located the casualty who was cut off from the tide on the base of the lighthouse.
“Helmsman Dave (Needham) assessed the situation and the decision was made for crew member Ryan to climb the ladder and make contact with the casualty, who was found to be cold and wet but in otherwise good health.
“The casualty was then landed on the beach by the RNLI museum and was handed over to awaiting coastguards from Eastbourne and Birling Gap.”
The spokesperson also urged residents to stay vigilant along the coastline and in the water.
They added: “Remember to check tide times when on coastal walks. In the event of being cut off, stay in a safe place where possible, call for help and await rescue. The casualty did the right thing not to enter the water.
“In an emergency, please do not ring direct to the Lifeboat Station, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard so they can coordinate the incident and if needed, task other assets.”
