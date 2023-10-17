Lifeboats called into assist after yacht runs aground near Selsey Bill

Lifeboat teams from the Selsey RNLI were called out to assist a yacht which ran aground near the Selsey Bill on Saturday (October 14).

The inshore Lifeboat Team was dispatched at speed at arrived at the scene at around 5.15pm, where they found the vessel keeled over with its sails still erect.

Fortunately, a spokesperson confirmed, all three people onboard were okay and there were no casualties. A local fishing vessel, responding to the Pan Pan emergency call and stood by the yacht until the ILB arrived on scene.

The ILB helmsmen ordered the three people to take their sails down while the crew kedged their anchor out to hold the vessel steady against the rising tide.