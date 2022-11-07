Lifeboats launched near Pagham Harbour after inflated life jacket spotted out at sea

Given the rough weather, the response was almost immediate and an inshore lifeboat (ILB) was launched at 4.46pm. The crew were asked to look for any other items or evidence of a wreckage on their way to where the lifejacket was spotted.

The team’s search capabilities were restricted by harsh seas and inclement weather, however, so the crew requested the assistance of an all-weather lifeboat (ALB), which made best speed to catch up with the ILB.

Battling strong winds, rough seas and heavy showers, the two lifeboats conducted a line ahead search around the rescue area, while Coastguard Rescue Teams from Littlehampton and Selsey conducted shoreline searches.

All teams returned to the station some time later, each one empty handed.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “With nothing found the incident was suspended until any further information came to light.”