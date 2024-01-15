Lift and inspection of the vessels run by the Chichester Canal Trust 'success'
Jupiter tug, which had been sold, was lifted, and transported away to The Medway for a new life on the water after years of great service. A boat “MOT” is required every two years for the pleasure craft for the MCA ( Maritime and Coastguard Agency) to ensure smooth running in time for the restart of Boat trips in the February half term.
It was Kingfisher’s turn this time around. Despite the cold, volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure checks were conducted swiftly and those boats that passed fit were returned to the Basin.
Two vessels Kingfisher and Boxer will have more time spent on them for service maintenance and are due to be refloated soon. Richard Bland, Canal Trust director, stated “Coussens, the crane contractor, did a magnificent job, ably assisted by a number of our work party volunteers. Thanks to all involved”.
The Canal is a living and breathing waterway 365 days of the year and regular maintenance is required to maintain vessels and the canal, banks and towpath in all weathers. The Chichester Ship Canal Trust is a volunteer-led registered charity, which runs a trading company to operate the boat trips, shop and cafe.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for any of the Work parties or support services or just want more information, including viewing the social media links, then please refer to the Chichester Ship Canal website: http://www.chichestercanal.org.uk