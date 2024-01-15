Lift and inspection of the vessels run by the Chichester Canal Trust 'success'

Contractors and volunteers carried out the lift and inspection of the vessels run by the Chichester Canal Trust on Wednesday, January 10.

The contractors and volunteers did their part.

Jupiter tug, which had been sold, was lifted, and transported away to The Medway for a new life on the water after years of great service. A boat “MOT” is required every two years for the pleasure craft for the MCA ( Maritime and Coastguard Agency) to ensure smooth running in time for the restart of Boat trips in the February half term.

It was Kingfisher’s turn this time around. Despite the cold, volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure checks were conducted swiftly and those boats that passed fit were returned to the Basin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two vessels Kingfisher and Boxer will have more time spent on them for service maintenance and are due to be refloated soon. Richard Bland, Canal Trust director, stated “Coussens, the crane contractor, did a magnificent job, ably assisted by a number of our work party volunteers. Thanks to all involved”.

Lifting of the boat.

The Canal is a living and breathing waterway 365 days of the year and regular maintenance is required to maintain vessels and the canal, banks and towpath in all weathers. The Chichester Ship Canal Trust is a volunteer-led registered charity, which runs a trading company to operate the boat trips, shop and cafe.