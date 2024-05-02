Lightning strike damaged roof of accommodation block at Chichester University

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The strike damaged the property’s roof and electrical systems, a university spokesperson said, but fortunately no students have been harmed.

"The University, which has staff on site 24/7, immediately responded to the incident,” they added. “As a temporary measure we moved our students into the Chapel on site. The West Sussex Fire and Rescue team then attended the site and assisted the University staff to assess the buildings and associated damage. We would like to commend our students for staying calm throughout the incident and also the West Sussex Fire and Rescue team who have provided excellent service to both our students and the wider University.”

More than 35 students affected by the strike have been relocated to other accommodation rooms which are currently vacant. For the remaining students who are affected, the university is also assisting with alternative temporary accommodation where required.

Fire crews responded to the incident in the early hours of the morning.

"We will be providing updates to the students affected as we receive the information we require to assess when buildings are safe to be reopened.”