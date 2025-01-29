Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Eastbourne mum is having ‘sleepless nights’ over council proposals to shut down a disability day service.

Linden Court – a day service used by more than 40 clients with learning disabilities – could close amid a series of council budget cuts.

It comes as East Sussex County Council (ESCC) leaders address a £55 million funding gap.

Tania Bilton’s son Timothy, 42, has attended Linden Court for 23 years. If the day centre closes, Tania – who is the sole carer of Timothy – is worried that her life will ‘stop’.

Timothy (left) and Tania (right). Photo: contributed

"This, after 23 years, will be an enormous step for Timothy,” she said.

"If Linden Court closes, they’ve got to plan it right.

Under current proposals, Linden Court could merge with Beeching Park’s day service in Bexhill.

Tania said: “[The council] keeps saying that Beeching Park is exactly the same – it isn’t.

"It’s a much smaller building. It doesn’t have the quiet areas that you can take somebody if they’ve had enough of being in a group.

"If Timothy doesn’t like it when he gets there, then that’s the end of it.

"I’ve had so many sleepless nights wondering what I will do if Timothy doesn’t like Beeching Park, because it means he’ll be at home everyday and that’s very hard.

"I’m 65 and I do have my own health issues and it’s quite hard to think about that. If he doesn’t want to go out, then my life stops. I can’t get out and meet friends and go for a coffee if Timothy doesn’t want to go.”

ESCC said closing Linden Court could save £327,000 by 2027.

Tania said: “When we went to the consultation meeting, my son asked: how much money are you actually saving?

"Three per cent of the money that they need to find is all that they’re going to get back from Linden Court.

“Is it worth all these people’s lives that you’re going to be upsetting?"

During the consultation period, ESCC said: "While we recognise the importance of these services, the budget pressures we face mean that we have to make difficult decisions about how we spend our money.”

A decision on the future of Linden Court is expected to be made on Febuary 25.