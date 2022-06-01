Lindfield Preservation Society launches heritage trail and commemorates Queen's Jubilee

The Lindfield Preservation Society and Lindfield History Project Group announced the inauguration of the Lindfield Heritage Trail on Monday, May 30.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:30 pm

The trail is part of the society’s 60th anniversary celebrations, as well as a commemoration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It starts at King Edward Hall, opposite the pond, where there is an etched metal map showing architectural highlights in and around the High Street.

Gil Kennedy of the Lindfield Preservation Society said: “There's a QR code on the panel as well as a brochure available in high street retailers so that visitors and residents can use it to explore a bit of Lindfield's history and tradition.

“We feel that this is a fitting and lasting commemoration of the Queen's Jubilee and it represents as well our 60th anniversary as a society.”

Stops on the trail are numbered on the map, with commentary on each stop available via the QR code.

The Heritage Trail also marks the modification of the society’s name to Lindfield Society.

Queen