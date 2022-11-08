Lindfield Repair Café celebrates first anniversary with record number of visitors

The event was attended by 124 people, including several local dignitaries and loyal supporters.

The monthly event has become so much more than just a place to get repairs done. It is a real community hub for both volunteers and visitors who often remark on the lovely atmosphere, saying what a pleasant surprise it is. Local shopkeepers have even commented that the café is bringing new business to the village.

The organisers, chiefly Trevor Carpenter who initially got the whole project off the ground, have been overwhelmed by the response and support of residents both local and from further afield, during the cafe's first year.

From left: Lindfield Parish Councillors Ian Wilson and Cavan Wood, Trevor Carpenter from Lindfield Repair Café, and Lindfield Parish Council chairman Will Blunden

They would like to extend heartfelt thanks to every volunteer who has given up their personal time to make this project a success, every visitor who brought along repairs and those who shared some precious memories, and everyone who has helped with funding or assistance. They include HSBC, who presented a cheque for £854 at the November event as part of their community sponsorship.

The Kids’ Table, unique to Lindfield Repair Café, has been a big success. Projects have included disassembling a stereo player, weaving, taking apart and studying the inside of a computer, and being taught how to use an electric drill and doing basic woodwork.

Lindfield Repair Café also welcomed several community projects to their events. These included the collection of pre-loved Christmas toys for Bentswood Hub, the collection of old computers for Computers for Kids, and a collaboration with Fairer World Lindfield.

Lindfield Repair Café organisers are thrilled to announce that Co-op members can officially support the organisation as part of the Local Community Fund.

West Sussex County Council vice-chairman Cllr Sujan Wickremaratchi (left) with Trevor Carpenter

If you would like to do this, please login to your co-op membership via the website or the Co-op app.

Go to the Community section and select Lindfield Repair Café or use the following link: https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/68101.

Events coming up at the Repair Café include a recycled paper Christmas wrapping service, the opportunity to wear a Christmas jumper to get into the festive spirit, and a chance to make Christmas tree decorations at the Kids’ Table.

Lindfield Repair Café’s next event will be on Saturday, December 3, from 10am to 1pm, at the United Reformed Church in Lindfield.

Simon and Sabrina from HSBC hand a cheque to Lindfield Repair Café

The Café is open on the first Saturday of every month at the United Reformed Church from 10am to 1pm. On bank holiday weekends the date will move to the second Saturday of the month.

There is a collection point for Haywards Heath Food Bank at the venue so visitors may drop off donations when they visit.

Please note that Lindfield Repair Café cannot guarantee that they will be able to repair all items brought in but they will always have a go if possible.